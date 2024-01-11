Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) has decreased by -7.91 when compared to last closing price of 1.96.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-30 that Quantum-Si has a ton of promise if the proteomics market continues to develop. Thermo Fisher indicated the future potential with its big pending acquisition of Olink.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QSI is 3.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for QSI is 99.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QSI on January 11, 2024 was 704.27K shares.

QSI’s Market Performance

QSI stock saw an increase of -3.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.54% and a quarterly increase of 22.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.70% for Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.19% for QSI’s stock, with a -1.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSI stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for QSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QSI in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

QSI Trading at 9.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares surge +15.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSI fell by -5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8960. In addition, Quantum-Si Incorporated saw -10.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSI starting from LaPointe Christian, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Mar 15. After this action, LaPointe Christian now owns 247,693 shares of Quantum-Si Incorporated, valued at $35,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSI

The total capital return value is set at -26.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.84. Equity return is now at value -31.51, with -29.09 for asset returns.

Based on Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.64. Total debt to assets is 4.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -82.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.