Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) has increased by 0.47 when compared to last closing price of 104.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that The accelerated deployment of 5G is enhancing the prospects of the Zacks Semiconductors – Radio Frequency industry players like Qorvo (QRVO) and RF Industries (RFIL) despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Is It Worth Investing in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QRVO is 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QRVO is $109.68, which is $5.19 above the current price. The public float for QRVO is 96.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QRVO on January 11, 2024 was 1.30M shares.

QRVO’s Market Performance

QRVO stock saw an increase of -1.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.50% and a quarterly increase of 12.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for Qorvo Inc (QRVO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.45% for QRVO’s stock, with a 6.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRVO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for QRVO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QRVO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $120 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

QRVO Trading at 5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.28. In addition, Qorvo Inc saw -7.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from CREVISTON STEVEN E, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $110.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, CREVISTON STEVEN E now owns 80,552 shares of Qorvo Inc, valued at $330,000 using the latest closing price.

Harrison Gina, the VP and Corporate Controller of Qorvo Inc, sale 365 shares at $105.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Harrison Gina is holding 18,796 shares at $38,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.26 for the present operating margin

+37.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo Inc stands at +2.89. The total capital return value is set at 5.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value -2.47, with -1.43 for asset returns.

Based on Qorvo Inc (QRVO), the company’s capital structure generated 54.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.38. Total debt to assets is 31.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qorvo Inc (QRVO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.