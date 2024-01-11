PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PTCT is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PTCT is $29.15, which is $0.3 above than the current price. The public float for PTCT is 72.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.66% of that float. The average trading volume of PTCT on January 11, 2024 was 1.33M shares.

PTCT stock's latest price update

PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTCT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.49relation to previous closing price of 28.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.95% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-29 that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Jane Hanlon – Associate Director, Investor Relations Matthew Klein – Chief Executive Officer Eric Pauwels – Chief Business Officer Kylie O’Keefe – Chief Commercial Officer Pierre Gravier – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Eric Joseph – J.P. Morgan Kristen Kluska – Cantor Fitzgerald Samantha Corwin – William Blair David Lebowitz – Citi Brian Abrahams – RBC Capital Markets Colin Bristow – UBS Jeff Hung – Morgan Stanley Alexander Xenakis – Truist Securities Joseph Schwartz – Leerink Partners Gena Wang – Barclays Paul Choi – Goldman Sachs Tazeen Ahmad – Bank of America Operator Thank you for standing by and welcome to the PTC Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

PTCT’s Market Performance

PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) has seen a 5.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.32% gain in the past month and a 28.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.36% for PTCT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.41% for PTCT stock, with a simple moving average of -20.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTCT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PTCT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PTCT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $28 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PTCT Trading at 20.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares surge +11.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTCT rose by +5.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.05. In addition, PTC Therapeutics Inc saw 4.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTCT starting from Klein Matthew B., who sale 5,443 shares at the price of $29.01 back on Jan 09. After this action, Klein Matthew B. now owns 160,475 shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc, valued at $157,928 using the latest closing price.

Pauwels Eric, the CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER of PTC Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,065 shares at $29.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Pauwels Eric is holding 44,547 shares at $59,916 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.95 for the present operating margin

+76.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for PTC Therapeutics Inc stands at -80.00. The total capital return value is set at -98.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In summary, PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.