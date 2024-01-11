Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA): A Technical Analysis

Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRVA is 101.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRVA on January 11, 2024 was 760.07K shares.

Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.58 compared to its previous closing price of 22.23. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Privia Health Group, Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Robert Borchert – SVP, Investor & Corporate Communications Parth Mehrotra – President and CEO David Mountcastle – CFO Conference Call Participants Joshua Raskin – Nephron Research Elizabeth Anderson – Evercore ISI Jailendra Singh – Truist Securities Richard Close – Canaccord Genuity Brian Tanquilut – Jefferies Adam Ron – Bank of America Jack Senft – William Blair Benjamin Mayo – Leerink Partners Jeffrey Garro – Stephens Inc. Gary Taylor – Cowen Inc Jamie Perse – Goldman Sachs Jessica Tassan – Piper Sandler David Larsen – BTIG Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Privia Health Third Quarter Conference Call.

PRVA’s Market Performance

PRVA’s stock has fallen by -1.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.21% and a quarterly drop of -3.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.80% for Privia Health Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.85% for PRVA’s stock, with a -12.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $27 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PRVA Trading at -3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares sank -2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.98. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc saw -5.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Sullivan William M, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $23.97 back on Dec 28. After this action, Sullivan William M now owns 5,474,484 shares of Privia Health Group Inc, valued at $287,640 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan William M, the Director of Privia Health Group Inc, sale 12,000 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Sullivan William M is holding 5,486,484 shares at $288,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.41 for the present operating margin

+9.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Privia Health Group Inc stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.76. Equity return is now at value 7.49, with 4.22 for asset returns.

Based on Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.25. Total debt to assets is 1.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.