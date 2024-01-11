PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) is $157.68, which is $10.39 above the current market price. The public float for PPG is 235.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PPG on January 11, 2024 was 1.57M shares.

PPG) stock’s latest price update

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.72 in relation to its previous close of 146.23. However, the company has experienced a 1.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that PPG intends to finish its evaluation of strategic alternatives by mid-2024.

PPG’s Market Performance

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) has seen a 1.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.30% gain in the past month and a 13.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for PPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.30% for PPG stock, with a simple moving average of 6.47% for the last 200 days.

PPG Trading at 5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPG rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.81. In addition, PPG Industries, Inc. saw -1.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPG starting from Morales Vincent J, who sale 3,700 shares at the price of $143.33 back on Aug 01. After this action, Morales Vincent J now owns 22,665 shares of PPG Industries, Inc., valued at $530,321 using the latest closing price.

MCGARRY MICHAEL H, the Executive Chairman of PPG Industries, Inc., sale 58,378 shares at $145.46 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that MCGARRY MICHAEL H is holding 195,706 shares at $8,491,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.62 for the present operating margin

+33.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPG Industries, Inc. stands at +5.82. The total capital return value is set at 12.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.54. Equity return is now at value 20.57, with 6.69 for asset returns.

Based on PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG), the company’s capital structure generated 115.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.67. Total debt to assets is 36.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.