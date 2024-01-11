Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM) Stock Sees a-1.05 Decrease

In the past week, PLYM stock has gone down by -1.30%, with a monthly gain of 2.35% and a quarterly surge of 11.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.69% for PLYM’s stock, with a 7.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSE: PLYM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM) is $25.50, which is $1.97 above the current market price. The public float for PLYM is 44.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLYM on January 11, 2024 was 263.03K shares.

PLYM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSE: PLYM) has plunged by -1.05 when compared to previous closing price of 23.78, but the company has seen a -1.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-05 that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has strong fundamental momentum and potential for further upside due to industry and macro trends in its favor. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a low FFO multiple but its real estate business is showing growth potential disguised by the drag from its cyclical operating retailers. EPR Properties may experience a reversal in its momentum as its price movement is not supported by fundamental strength and it faces significant tenant risk.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLYM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PLYM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PLYM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $25 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PLYM Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLYM fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.19. In addition, Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc saw -2.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PLYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.50 for the present operating margin

+17.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc stands at -9.34. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.35. Equity return is now at value 0.11, with 0.04 for asset returns.

Based on Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM), the company’s capital structure generated 180.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.29. Total debt to assets is 61.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.