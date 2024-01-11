Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.70 in comparison to its previous close of 18.26, however, the company has experienced a -4.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

Is It Worth Investing in Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLRX is 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for PLRX is 53.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLRX on January 11, 2024 was 474.27K shares.

PLRX’s Market Performance

PLRX’s stock has seen a -4.65% decrease for the week, with a 17.70% rise in the past month and a -0.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.02% for Pliant Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.90% for PLRX’s stock, with a -9.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLRX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PLRX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PLRX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $41 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PLRX Trading at 10.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares surge +14.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLRX fell by -4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.48. In addition, Pliant Therapeutics Inc saw -4.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLRX starting from Hull Hans, who sale 20,050 shares at the price of $20.01 back on Aug 04. After this action, Hull Hans now owns 194,855 shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc, valued at $401,201 using the latest closing price.

Hull Hans, the Chief Business Officer of Pliant Therapeutics Inc, sale 13,069 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Hull Hans is holding 206,114 shares at $261,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1313.37 for the present operating margin

+61.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pliant Therapeutics Inc stands at -1273.32. The total capital return value is set at -47.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.44. Equity return is now at value -36.97, with -33.84 for asset returns.

Based on Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX), the company’s capital structure generated 5.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.80. Total debt to assets is 4.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 219.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.