Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: PDM)’s stock price has soared by 3.20 in relation to previous closing price of 7.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Office REIT, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, is outperforming over the past month, up nearly 20%. The positive performance follows a strong quarterly showing, one that included positive updates on their single largest tenant. The renewal update for U.S. Bancorp clears the air of the last major risk factor behind debt refinancing and the dividend payout, both of which were addressed previously.

Is It Worth Investing in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: PDM) Right Now?

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: PDM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PDM is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PDM is $8.83, which is $0.75 above the current market price. The public float for PDM is 121.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.03% of that float. The average trading volume for PDM on January 11, 2024 was 1.09M shares.

PDM’s Market Performance

PDM stock saw an increase of 5.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.24% and a quarterly increase of 39.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.55% for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.06% for PDM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PDM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PDM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $26 based on the research report published on January 07, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

PDM Trading at 14.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +11.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDM rose by +5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.17. In addition, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc saw 4.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDM starting from Swope Jeffrey L., who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $7.16 back on Mar 20. After this action, Swope Jeffrey L. now owns 197,518 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc, valued at $501,473 using the latest closing price.

BARRETT KELLY HEFNER, the Director of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $7.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that BARRETT KELLY HEFNER is holding 45,762 shares at $70,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.16 for the present operating margin

+23.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc stands at +29.99. The total capital return value is set at 2.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.22. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 1.34 for asset returns.

Based on Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM), the company’s capital structure generated 110.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.48. Total debt to assets is 49.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.