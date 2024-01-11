Phreesia Inc (PHR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR)’s stock price has soared by 1.37 in relation to previous closing price of 23.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that ADMA, ARQT, PHR, OPRX and PHG have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on January 11, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PHR is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PHR is 52.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.21% of that float. The average trading volume for PHR on January 11, 2024 was 697.37K shares.

PHR’s Market Performance

The stock of Phreesia Inc (PHR) has seen a 7.80% increase in the past week, with a 26.65% rise in the past month, and a 29.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.48% for PHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.29% for PHR’s stock, with a -5.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PHR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PHR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $29 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

PHR Trading at 29.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares surge +19.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHR rose by +8.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.76. In addition, Phreesia Inc saw 2.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHR starting from Gunzburg Janet, who sale 118 shares at the price of $23.72 back on Dec 19. After this action, Gunzburg Janet now owns 40,579 shares of Phreesia Inc, valued at $2,799 using the latest closing price.

Linetsky David, the SVP, Life Sciences of Phreesia Inc, sale 25 shares at $23.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Linetsky David is holding 7,573 shares at $593 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.85 for the present operating margin

+50.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phreesia Inc stands at -62.71. The total capital return value is set at -48.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.14. Equity return is now at value -49.32, with -37.38 for asset returns.

Based on Phreesia Inc (PHR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.09. Total debt to assets is 2.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Phreesia Inc (PHR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.