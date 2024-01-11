Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ: PECO) is above average at 72.97x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for PECO is 118.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PECO on January 11, 2024 was 743.28K shares.

PECO) stock’s latest price update

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ: PECO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.26 in relation to its previous close of 35.79. However, the company has experienced a -1.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-08 that CINCINNATI, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, will announce its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings results on Thursday, February 8, 2024, after the market closes. PECO’s earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.phillipsedison.com/. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Bob Myers, Managing Director Devin Murphy and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will host an earnings conference call, which will also be webcast, on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

PECO’s Market Performance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) has seen a -1.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.79% decline in the past month and a 4.28% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for PECO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.25% for PECO’s stock, with a 5.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PECO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PECO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PECO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PECO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $35 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PECO Trading at -0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -1.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PECO fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.51. In addition, Phillips Edison & Company Inc saw -3.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PECO starting from CHAO LESLIE T, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $29.18 back on May 16. After this action, CHAO LESLIE T now owns 45,426 shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc, valued at $291,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.64 for the present operating margin

+30.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips Edison & Company Inc stands at +8.37. The total capital return value is set at 2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.17. Equity return is now at value 2.53, with 1.21 for asset returns.

Based on Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO), the company’s capital structure generated 90.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.38. Total debt to assets is 42.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.