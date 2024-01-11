ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRZO is 3.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRZO on January 11, 2024 was 4.85M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

PRZO) stock’s latest price update

ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PRZO)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.23 in comparison to its previous close of 0.72, however, the company has experienced a -6.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-20 that Drone safety systems developer ParaZero (NASDAQ: PRZO ) soared on Wednesday following the successful completion of its safety solutions project. While drone flying has become popular among both hobbyists and commercial entities, midair malfunctions pose significant risks to people and property below.

PRZO’s Market Performance

PRZO’s stock has fallen by -6.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.62% and a quarterly drop of -58.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.74% for ParaZero Technologies Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.60% for PRZO’s stock, with a -46.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRZO Trading at -29.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRZO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRZO fell by -5.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8296. In addition, ParaZero Technologies Ltd saw -4.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRZO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-328.25 for the present operating margin

+39.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for ParaZero Technologies Ltd stands at -295.12.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.