Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) has seen a -5.35% decrease in the past week, with a 1.31% gain in the past month, and a 1.43% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for PARR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.51% for PARR’s stock, with a 12.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) is above average at 3.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) is $38.83, which is $5.01 above the current market price. The public float for PARR is 58.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PARR on January 11, 2024 was 898.65K shares.

PARR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) has plunged by -0.56 when compared to previous closing price of 34.18, but the company has seen a -5.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-27 that HOUSTON, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PARR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PARR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on May 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PARR Trading at -0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARR fell by -5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.22. In addition, Par Pacific Holdings Inc saw -6.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARR starting from PATE WILLIAM, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $34.73 back on Nov 28. After this action, PATE WILLIAM now owns 483,019 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc, valued at $2,604,750 using the latest closing price.

PATE WILLIAM, the Chief Executive Officer of Par Pacific Holdings Inc, sale 75,000 shares at $35.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that PATE WILLIAM is holding 483,019 shares at $2,627,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.56 for the present operating margin

+8.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Par Pacific Holdings Inc stands at +4.97. The total capital return value is set at 25.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.01. Equity return is now at value 64.77, with 14.98 for asset returns.

Based on Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR), the company’s capital structure generated 273.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.26. Total debt to assets is 53.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.