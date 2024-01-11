Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.37 in comparison to its previous close of 8.74, however, the company has experienced a 4.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-10 that Orchid Island Capital is a high-yield mortgage REIT that leverages mortgage-backed securities to offer attractive dividends. The company faces risks from high interest rates and prepayment of mortgage-backed securities. Despite challenges, Orchid Island has maintained a strong payout and is poised for a rebound with a sub-1 price/book value and a yield of 16.6%.

Is It Worth Investing in Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ORC is 52.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.05% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of ORC was 1.37M shares.

ORC’s Market Performance

ORC’s stock has seen a 4.87% increase for the week, with a 11.95% rise in the past month and a 8.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for Orchid Island Capital Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.98% for ORC’s stock, with a -6.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ORC Trading at 11.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +10.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORC rose by +4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.49. In addition, Orchid Island Capital Inc saw 2.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORC starting from Haas G Hunter IV, who purchase 2,194 shares at the price of $8.61 back on Dec 20. After this action, Haas G Hunter IV now owns 52,450 shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc, valued at $18,879 using the latest closing price.

Haas G Hunter IV, the Chief Financial Officer of Orchid Island Capital Inc, sale 2,194 shares at $8.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Haas G Hunter IV is holding 50,256 shares at $18,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1798.73 for the present operating margin

-32.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orchid Island Capital Inc stands at -2362.89. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.83. Equity return is now at value -7.25, with -0.72 for asset returns.

Based on Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC), the company’s capital structure generated 769.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.