Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) is $87.50, which is $16.43 above the current market price. The public float for OLLI is 61.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLLI on January 11, 2024 was 992.14K shares.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.40relation to previous closing price of 70.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.88% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Some investors prefer to reap a steady income stream or target value. But for those seeking high-growth, these three companies fit the criteria nicely.

OLLI’s Market Performance

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) has experienced a 1.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.57% drop in the past month, and a -4.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for OLLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.69% for OLLI stock, with a simple moving average of 2.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLLI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OLLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OLLI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $83 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

OLLI Trading at -5.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLLI rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.18. In addition, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc saw -6.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLLI starting from SWYGERT JOHN W, who sale 2,342 shares at the price of $75.23 back on Jan 02. After this action, SWYGERT JOHN W now owns 48,200 shares of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, valued at $176,189 using the latest closing price.

Helm Robert F, the SVP/CFO of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, sale 2,952 shares at $73.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Helm Robert F is holding 1,108 shares at $216,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.76 for the present operating margin

+34.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc stands at +5.63. The total capital return value is set at 8.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.12. Equity return is now at value 11.46, with 7.52 for asset returns.

Based on Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI), the company’s capital structure generated 32.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.47. Total debt to assets is 20.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 975.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.