Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for NRIX is at 1.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NRIX is 44.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.00% of that float. The average trading volume for NRIX on January 11, 2024 was 797.48K shares.

NRIX) stock’s latest price update

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 9.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-02 that SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Nurix, will present an overview of Nurix’s achievements in 2023 and major goals for 2024 at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. PT.

NRIX’s Market Performance

NRIX’s stock has risen by 2.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.77% and a quarterly rise of 46.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.90% for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.67% for NRIX’s stock, with a 12.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRIX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for NRIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NRIX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $25 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NRIX Trading at 30.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares surge +17.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +124.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRIX rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.59. In addition, Nurix Therapeutics Inc saw -4.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRIX starting from van Houte Hans, who sale 3,541 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Dec 20. After this action, van Houte Hans now owns 71,930 shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc, valued at $35,421 using the latest closing price.

van Houte Hans, the Chief Financial Officer of Nurix Therapeutics Inc, sale 10,906 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that van Houte Hans is holding 75,471 shares at $109,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-476.01 for the present operating margin

+72.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nurix Therapeutics Inc stands at -466.93. The total capital return value is set at -54.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.52. Equity return is now at value -51.60, with -38.75 for asset returns.

Based on Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.79. Total debt to assets is 2.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.