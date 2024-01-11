Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s (NOG) Stock: A -4.26% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has gone down by -5.65% for the week, with a -3.75% drop in the past month and a -13.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.68% for NOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.26% for NOG’s stock, with a -2.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) Right Now?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NOG is 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NOG is 93.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOG on January 11, 2024 was 1.51M shares.

NOG) stock’s latest price update

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG)’s stock price has plunge by -0.65relation to previous closing price of 35.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.65% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Following a careful analysis of the Zacks Oil and Gas – Exploration and Production – United States industry, we advise focusing on companies like EOG, MTDR, NOG and EPM.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NOG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NOG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

NOG Trading at -4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOG fell by -5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.95. In addition, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. saw -4.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOG starting from Evans James B., who sale 315 shares at the price of $37.44 back on Jan 02. After this action, Evans James B. now owns 78,246 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., valued at $11,794 using the latest closing price.

Dirlam Adam A., the President of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., sale 1,392 shares at $37.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Dirlam Adam A. is holding 58,180 shares at $52,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+64.47 for the present operating margin

+66.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stands at +38.94. The total capital return value is set at 77.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.02. Equity return is now at value 64.17, with 20.05 for asset returns.

Based on Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG), the company’s capital structure generated 204.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.18. Total debt to assets is 53.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.