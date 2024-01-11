Noble Corp Plc (NE) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, NE stock has gone down by -7.08%, with a monthly gain of 5.20% and a quarterly plunge of -7.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Noble Corp Plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.64% for NE’s stock, with a -1.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE) is 14.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NE is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NE is 107.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.87% of that float. On January 11, 2024, NE’s average trading volume was 1.28M shares.

NE) stock’s latest price update

Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE)’s stock price has dropped by -2.61 in relation to previous closing price of 45.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Noble (NE) and Petronas Suriname E&P have agreed on a rig swap deal for drilling one well in Block 52, offshore Suriname.

Analysts’ Opinion of NE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NE stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for NE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NE in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $52 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NE Trading at -3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +5.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NE fell by -7.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.55. In addition, Noble Corp Plc saw -7.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NE starting from ALTING CAROLINE, who sale 3,138 shares at the price of $51.96 back on Sep 05. After this action, ALTING CAROLINE now owns 1,553 shares of Noble Corp Plc, valued at $163,050 using the latest closing price.

Denton Blake, the SVP, Marketing & Contracts of Noble Corp Plc, sale 15,719 shares at $40.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Denton Blake is holding 0 shares at $635,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.79 for the present operating margin

+21.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Noble Corp Plc stands at +11.95. Equity return is now at value 17.36, with 12.21 for asset returns.

Based on Noble Corp Plc (NE), the company’s capital structure generated 19.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.65. Total debt to assets is 13.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Noble Corp Plc (NE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.