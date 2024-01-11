NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ: NAMS) has increased by 39.85 when compared to last closing price of 12.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 42.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-02 that New clinical data shows the potential of obicetrapib in treating early Alzheimer’s disease in patients with the ApoE4 mutation. The Phase IIa trial demonstrated positive biomarker indications and good safety profiles for obicetrapib. NewAmsterdam Pharma’s venture into Alzheimer’s research could be an undervalued growth avenue, but there are risks and the investment balance between cardiovascular studies and Alzheimer’s research is crucial.

Is It Worth Investing in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ: NAMS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NAMS is at -0.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NAMS is 32.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.30% of that float. The average trading volume for NAMS on January 11, 2024 was 112.22K shares.

NAMS’s Market Performance

NAMS’s stock has seen a 42.75% increase for the week, with a 75.82% rise in the past month and a 122.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.39% for NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 54.37% for NAMS’s stock, with a 54.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAMS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for NAMS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NAMS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $25 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NAMS Trading at 68.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.12%, as shares surge +74.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +157.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAMS rose by +42.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.53. In addition, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV saw 54.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.91 for the present operating margin

+99.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV stands at -80.05. The total capital return value is set at -1.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.29.

Based on NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02. Total debt to assets is 0.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 98.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.