Navigating the Volatility of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co’s (HBB) Stock

In the past week, HBB stock has gone up by 10.86%, with a monthly gain of 25.34% and a quarterly surge of 60.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.00% for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.88% for HBB’s stock, with a 64.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE: HBB) Right Now?

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE: HBB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB) is $13.00, which is -$6.49 below the current market price. The public float for HBB is 5.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HBB on January 11, 2024 was 34.48K shares.

HBB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE: HBB) has increased by 9.74 when compared to last closing price of 17.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 9:30 AM ET Company Participants Lou Nabhan – Head of Investor Relations Gregory Trepp – President and Chief Executive Officer Sally Cunningham – Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Conference Call Participants Adam Bradley – AJB Capital. Operator Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

HBB Trading at 28.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares surge +24.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBB rose by +10.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.16. In addition, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co saw 11.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBB starting from Cunningham Sarah M, who purchase 750 shares at the price of $13.97 back on Nov 21. After this action, Cunningham Sarah M now owns 7,250 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co, valued at $10,478 using the latest closing price.

Cunningham Sarah M, the Sr. VP Chief Financial Officer of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co, purchase 2,978 shares at $11.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Cunningham Sarah M is holding 6,500 shares at $33,502 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.05 for the present operating margin

+20.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co stands at +3.94. The total capital return value is set at 15.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.50. Equity return is now at value 10.39, with 3.21 for asset returns.

Based on Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB), the company’s capital structure generated 131.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.77. Total debt to assets is 42.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.