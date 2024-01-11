MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MYMD)’s stock price has plunge by -2.06relation to previous closing price of 0.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.81% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-02 that BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (Nasdaq: MYMD) (“MyMD” or the “Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies for age-related diseases, autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, announced statistically significant positive topline Phase 2 results for its next generation Oral TNF-α inhibitor MYMD-1 in Sarcopenia/Age-Related Frailty earlier this week. In conjunction with its release, the company also announced it will hold a confer.

Is It Worth Investing in MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MYMD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MYMD is at 2.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for MYMD is 43.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.91% of that float. The average trading volume for MYMD on January 11, 2024 was 1.26M shares.

MYMD’s Market Performance

The stock of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD) has seen a -4.81% decrease in the past week, with a -24.32% drop in the past month, and a -55.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.09% for MYMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.83% for MYMD stock, with a simple moving average of -80.35% for the last 200 days.

MYMD Trading at -29.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares sank -25.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYMD fell by -5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2340. In addition, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -22.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYMD starting from Rivard Paul, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Aug 24. After this action, Rivard Paul now owns 400,000 shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $166,500 using the latest closing price.

Rivard Paul, the Chief Legal Officer of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $1.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Rivard Paul is holding 250,000 shares at $28,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYMD

The total capital return value is set at -79.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.92. Equity return is now at value -31.26, with -25.59 for asset returns.

Based on MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.96. Total debt to assets is 0.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.