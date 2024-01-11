Mural Oncology plc (MURA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ: MURA)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.67 in comparison to its previous close of 5.55, however, the company has experienced a -5.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-17 that Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) stock is rising higher on Friday after the company was separated from Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS ). This separation went into effect on Nov. 15 and sees Mural Oncology now acting as its own independent company listed separately from Alkermes.

Is It Worth Investing in Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ: MURA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MURA is 52.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.69% of that float. The average trading volume for MURA on January 11, 2024 was 983.68K shares.

MURA’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 9.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.62% for MURA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.55% for MURA’s stock, with a 20.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MURA Trading at 20.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.17%, as shares surge +34.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MURA fell by -5.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.75. In addition, Mural Oncology plc saw -12.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MURA

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mural Oncology plc (MURA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.