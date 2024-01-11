Monogram Orthopaedics Inc (MGRM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Monogram Orthopaedics Inc (NASDAQ: MGRM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.11 compared to its previous closing price of 3.64. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-18 that Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. went public in May 2023 and raised $17.2 million for its autonomous robotic surgical system for knee replacement surgery. The company is still in the development stage and will require significant additional capital to fund its plans. The stock is an ultra-high-risk investment, and my outlook is to Sell.

Is It Worth Investing in Monogram Orthopaedics Inc (NASDAQ: MGRM) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for MGRM is 16.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGRM on January 11, 2024 was 40.68K shares.

MGRM’s Market Performance

MGRM’s stock has seen a 13.13% increase for the week, with a 16.71% rise in the past month and a 55.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.43% for Monogram Orthopaedics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.01% for MGRM’s stock, with a 3.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MGRM Trading at 27.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.60%, as shares surge +19.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGRM rose by +13.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, Monogram Orthopaedics Inc saw 17.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MGRM

The total capital return value is set at -250.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -331.38. Equity return is now at value -357.82, with -122.21 for asset returns.

Based on Monogram Orthopaedics Inc (MGRM), the company’s capital structure generated 14.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.82. Total debt to assets is 4.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.34.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Monogram Orthopaedics Inc (MGRM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.