MongoDB Inc (MDB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for MDB is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MDB is $461.03, which is $67.88 above than the current price. The public float for MDB is 69.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.61% of that float. The average trading volume of MDB on January 11, 2024 was 1.56M shares.

MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.81 in relation to its previous close of 378.73. However, the company has experienced a 5.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that The Zacks Internet Software industry participants like Snap (SNAP), MongoDB (MDB) and Zoom Video (ZM) are benefiting from high demand for SaaS due to the increasing need for remote working, learning and diagnosis software, as well as cybersecurity applications.

MDB’s Market Performance

MongoDB Inc (MDB) has experienced a 5.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.98% rise in the past month, and a 9.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for MDB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.51% for MDB stock, with a simple moving average of 13.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $410 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

MDB Trading at 0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB rose by +5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $399.05. In addition, MongoDB Inc saw -3.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $374.40 back on Jan 03. After this action, MERRIMAN DWIGHT A now owns 1,174,784 shares of MongoDB Inc, valued at $2,246,375 using the latest closing price.

Pech Cedric, the Chief Revenue Officer of MongoDB Inc, sale 2,422 shares at $373.76 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Pech Cedric is holding 26,673 shares at $905,247 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.00 for the present operating margin

+72.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc stands at -26.90. The total capital return value is set at -17.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.94. Equity return is now at value -22.46, with -7.19 for asset returns.

Based on MongoDB Inc (MDB), the company’s capital structure generated 166.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.53. Total debt to assets is 47.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In summary, MongoDB Inc (MDB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.