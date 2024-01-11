MoneyLion Inc (ML) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

MoneyLion Inc (NYSE: ML)’s stock price has dropped by -7.13 in relation to previous closing price of 63.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that MoneyLion Inc. (ML) could be a solid choice for shorter-term investors looking to capitalize on the recent price trend in fundamentally sound stocks. It is one of the many stocks that passed through our shorter-term trading strategy-based screen.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyLion Inc (NYSE: ML) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ML is 4.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ML on January 11, 2024 was 116.24K shares.

ML’s Market Performance

ML’s stock has seen a -3.12% decrease for the week, with a 32.00% rise in the past month and a 166.49% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.76% for MoneyLion Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.96% for ML’s stock, with a 170.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ML stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ML by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ML in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $75 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ML Trading at 40.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares surge +42.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +232.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ML fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +300.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.02. In addition, MoneyLion Inc saw -5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ML starting from Choubey Diwakar, who sale 1,289 shares at the price of $34.24 back on Nov 22. After this action, Choubey Diwakar now owns 699,600 shares of MoneyLion Inc, valued at $44,138 using the latest closing price.

Choubey Diwakar, the CEO and Director of MoneyLion Inc, sale 7,121 shares at $34.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Choubey Diwakar is holding 700,889 shares at $243,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.96 for the present operating margin

+23.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyLion Inc stands at -55.49. The total capital return value is set at -21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.15. Equity return is now at value -53.51, with -27.70 for asset returns.

Based on MoneyLion Inc (ML), the company’s capital structure generated 88.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.01. Total debt to assets is 40.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 240.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MoneyLion Inc (ML) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.