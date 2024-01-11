Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, MOD stock has gone up by 5.40%, with a monthly gain of 13.86% and a quarterly surge of 20.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for Modine Manufacturing Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.10% for MOD’s stock, with a 57.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD) Right Now?

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) is $61.75, which is $0.32 above the current market price. The public float for MOD is 50.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOD on January 11, 2024 was 676.34K shares.

MOD) stock’s latest price update

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 61.69. However, the company has seen a 5.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-10 that Modine Manufacturing’s revenue has grown well at a CAGR of +5% during the last decade, but the real accomplishment is its EBITDA development of +10%. Management has executed a revitalization strategy, which involves the implementation of the 80/20 approach and the transition of its offering to more complex services. Management is forecasting HSD growth alongside margin improvement, allowing for growing distributions, international expansion, and opportunistic M&A.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOD stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for MOD by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for MOD in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $40 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MOD Trading at 17.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +13.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOD rose by +5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +181.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.83. In addition, Modine Manufacturing Co. saw 2.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOD starting from Lucareli Michael B, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $55.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Lucareli Michael B now owns 194,587 shares of Modine Manufacturing Co., valued at $1,100,000 using the latest closing price.

Patterson Christopher William, the Director of Modine Manufacturing Co., sale 6,400 shares at $53.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Patterson Christopher William is holding 111,742 shares at $339,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+17.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Modine Manufacturing Co. stands at +6.66. The total capital return value is set at 16.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.90. Equity return is now at value 37.00, with 13.73 for asset returns.

Based on Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD), the company’s capital structure generated 69.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.09. Total debt to assets is 26.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.