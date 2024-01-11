Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) is above average at 9.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) is $2897.69, which is $0.49 above the current market price. The public float for MFG is 12.68B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MFG on January 11, 2024 was 800.14K shares.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 3.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-10 that Investors tend to be attracted to stocks that trade at a cheap price due to the fact that they offer the possibility of great returns for not a large amount of capital invested. Small-cap companies typically trade at a lower price compared to larger companies.

MFG’s Market Performance

MFG’s stock has risen by 1.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.57% and a quarterly rise of 0.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.47% for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.60% for MFG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.53% for the last 200 days.

MFG Trading at 1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFG rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.42. In addition, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR saw 0.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR stands at +11.03. The total capital return value is set at 1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.64. Equity return is now at value 7.21, with 0.25 for asset returns.

Based on Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG), the company’s capital structure generated 517.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.79. Total debt to assets is 18.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.