Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for MNMD is 25.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.09% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of MNMD was 552.56K shares.

The stock of Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) has decreased by -5.60 when compared to last closing price of 4.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-09 that Critical catalysts are approaching in the psychedelic sector, with the potential for the first FDA-approved psychedelic therapy by the end of the year.

MNMD’s Market Performance

MNMD’s stock has risen by 3.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.76% and a quarterly rise of 38.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.41% for Mind Medicine Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.16% for MNMD’s stock, with a 12.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNMD stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for MNMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNMD in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $9 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MNMD Trading at 22.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares surge +28.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNMD rose by +4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Mind Medicine Inc saw 8.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNMD starting from Barrow Robert, who sale 13,237 shares at the price of $3.63 back on Dec 26. After this action, Barrow Robert now owns 596,721 shares of Mind Medicine Inc, valued at $48,050 using the latest closing price.

Karlin Dan, the Chief Medical Officer of Mind Medicine Inc, sale 6,774 shares at $3.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Karlin Dan is holding 365,030 shares at $24,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNMD

The total capital return value is set at -43.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.54. Equity return is now at value -61.52, with -47.62 for asset returns.

Based on Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.