Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd (MATH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: MATH) has decreased by -7.51 when compared to last closing price of 1.73.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: MATH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MATH is -0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MATH is 10.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. On January 11, 2024, MATH’s average trading volume was 56.44K shares.

MATH’s Market Performance

The stock of Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd (MATH) has seen a -14.89% decrease in the past week, with a 11.89% rise in the past month, and a 15.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.70% for MATH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.77% for MATH’s stock, with a 22.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MATH Trading at 0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares surge +18.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MATH fell by -14.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7664. In addition, Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd saw -26.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MATH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-324.48 for the present operating margin

+75.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd stands at -710.29. The total capital return value is set at -48.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.85.

Based on Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd (MATH), the company’s capital structure generated 2.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.80. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.80.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd (MATH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.