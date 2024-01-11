Mastec Inc. (MTZ) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mastec Inc. (MTZ) by analysts is $69.92, which is -$4.83 below the current market price. The public float for MTZ is 60.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.81% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of MTZ was 1.21M shares.

Mastec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.33 in comparison to its previous close of 71.65, however, the company has experienced a 6.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2024-01-08 that This is not the stock market you were used to seeing since the COVID-19 pandemic; in fact, it may not even be like any market you’ve witnessed before because, for the first time in a long time, the FED has to fight with two conflicting economies to make decisions. While the United States GDP is growing, which is good for stocks, it shows a deep wedge.

MTZ’s Market Performance

MTZ’s stock has risen by 6.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.52% and a quarterly rise of 7.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for Mastec Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.51% for MTZ’s stock, with a -13.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MTZ Trading at 19.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +11.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTZ rose by +6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.59. In addition, Mastec Inc. saw -1.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTZ starting from DiMarco Paul, who sale 1,332 shares at the price of $71.35 back on Oct 02. After this action, DiMarco Paul now owns 16,620 shares of Mastec Inc., valued at $95,038 using the latest closing price.

Love Timothy Michael, the CAO of Mastec Inc., sale 1,095 shares at $71.46 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Love Timothy Michael is holding 10,525 shares at $78,249 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.11 for the present operating margin

+7.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mastec Inc. stands at +0.34. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.63. Equity return is now at value -1.81, with -0.56 for asset returns.

Based on Mastec Inc. (MTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 128.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.22. Total debt to assets is 36.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mastec Inc. (MTZ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.