Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC) Stock Sees a0.71 Increase

The stock of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC) has gone up by 0.59% for the week, with a -1.65% drop in the past month and a -0.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.47% for MMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.79% for MMC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is above average at 27.74x. The 36-month beta value for MMC is also noteworthy at 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MMC is $203.60, which is $11.16 above than the current price. The public float for MMC is 492.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. The average trading volume of MMC on January 11, 2024 was 1.65M shares.

MMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (NYSE: MMC) has increased by 0.71 when compared to last closing price of 191.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-02 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, will announce fourth quarter financial results via news release on Thursday, January 25, 2024, before the market opens. The news release will be available on marshmclennan.com. Following the news release, President and CEO John Doyle and CFO Mark McGivney will lead a teleconference with investors at 8:30 a.m. EST. The discussion will include a question.

MMC Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMC rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $190.61. In addition, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. saw 1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMC starting from FANJUL OSCAR, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $200.17 back on Nov 28. After this action, FANJUL OSCAR now owns 58,178 shares of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc., valued at $1,000,850 using the latest closing price.

Jones John Jude, the Chief Marketing Officer of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc., sale 4,908 shares at $193.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Jones John Jude is holding 7,978 shares at $947,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. stands at +14.71. The total capital return value is set at 14.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.91. Equity return is now at value 33.06, with 8.66 for asset returns.

Based on Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC), the company’s capital structure generated 128.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.15. Total debt to assets is 40.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.