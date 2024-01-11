Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MGRX) has jumped by 11.11 compared to previous close of 0.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ: MGRX ) stock is dropping on Friday after the men’s wellness products company launched a stock offering this morning. That stock offering has the company selling 5 million shares of MGRX stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MGRX) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MGRX is 7.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGRX on January 11, 2024 was 482.43K shares.

MGRX’s Market Performance

MGRX’s stock has seen a 14.33% increase for the week, with a -52.68% drop in the past month and a -46.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.52% for Mangoceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.31% for MGRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -69.61% for the last 200 days.

MGRX Trading at -36.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.64%, as shares sank -44.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGRX rose by +14.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3285. In addition, Mangoceuticals Inc saw 15.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGRX starting from Cohen Jacob D., who purchase 275,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Apr 10. After this action, Cohen Jacob D. now owns 8,275,000 shares of Mangoceuticals Inc, valued at $275,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22279.70 for the present operating margin

+54.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mangoceuticals Inc stands at -22352.11. The total capital return value is set at -402.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -550.44.

Based on Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX), the company’s capital structure generated 57.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.49. Total debt to assets is 35.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.