Make Informed Decisions with Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) Stock Updates

The stock of Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) has gone down by -3.18% for the week, with a 4.53% rise in the past month and a -4.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.17% for IMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.83% for IMO’s stock, with a 7.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Oil Ltd. (AMEX: IMO) Right Now?

Imperial Oil Ltd. (AMEX: IMO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) by analysts is $86.75, which is $6.83 above the current market price. The public float for IMO is 174.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.47% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of IMO was 558.26K shares.

IMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Imperial Oil Ltd. (AMEX: IMO) has dropped by -0.50 compared to previous close of 58.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that MOD,SRT and NSIT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on December 29, 2023.

IMO Trading at 1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMO fell by -3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.01. In addition, Imperial Oil Ltd. saw 1.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.26 for the present operating margin

+17.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Oil Ltd. stands at +12.82. The total capital return value is set at 34.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.42. Equity return is now at value 22.99, with 12.25 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO), the company’s capital structure generated 19.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.43. Total debt to assets is 10.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.