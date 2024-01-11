Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for MYNZ is at 0.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MYNZ is 11.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.83% of that float. The average trading volume for MYNZ on January 11, 2024 was 237.08K shares.

Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.18 compared to its previous closing price of 1.10. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-12-19 that Mainz Biomed N.V. MYNZ recently released the results of its ColoFuture study in the American healthcare market.

MYNZ’s Market Performance

Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) has experienced a 3.48% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.73% rise in the past month, and a -50.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.65% for MYNZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.94% for MYNZ’s stock, with a -66.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MYNZ Trading at -16.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYNZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares surge +11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYNZ rose by +3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1293. In addition, Mainz Biomed N.V. saw 2.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MYNZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5017.97 for the present operating margin

-30.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mainz Biomed N.V. stands at -4979.90. The total capital return value is set at -239.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -242.04.

Based on Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ), the company’s capital structure generated 8.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.11. Total debt to assets is 6.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.