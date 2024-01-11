Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for LBPH is 17.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.16% of that float. The average trading volume for LBPH on January 11, 2024 was 998.18K shares.

LBPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LBPH) has dropped by -7.55 compared to previous close of 22.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LBPH) could be a solid choice for shorter-term investors looking to capitalize on the recent price trend in fundamentally sound stocks. It is one of the many stocks that passed through our shorter-term trading strategy-based screen.

LBPH’s Market Performance

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) has seen a -15.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 344.80% gain in the past month and a 300.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.25% for LBPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 73.96% for LBPH’s stock, with a 204.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBPH stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for LBPH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LBPH in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $35 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LBPH Trading at 174.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares surge +340.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +284.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBPH fell by -16.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +389.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.84. In addition, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 247.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LBPH

The total capital return value is set at -53.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.15. Equity return is now at value -81.78, with -72.72 for asset returns.

Based on Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.19. Total debt to assets is 1.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.