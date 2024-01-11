Liquidia Corp (LQDA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LQDA is 0.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Liquidia Corp (LQDA) is $19.71, which is $7.65 above the current market price. The public float for LQDA is 55.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.98% of that float. On January 11, 2024, LQDA’s average trading volume was 958.37K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

LQDA) stock’s latest price update

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA)’s stock price has dropped by -4.51 in relation to previous closing price of 12.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that The consensus price target hints at a 29.9% upside potential for Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

LQDA’s Market Performance

LQDA’s stock has fallen by -1.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 68.44% and a quarterly rise of 87.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.55% for Liquidia Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.46% for LQDA’s stock, with a 59.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LQDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LQDA stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for LQDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LQDA in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $28 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

LQDA Trading at 45.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares surge +66.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQDA fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.87. In addition, Liquidia Corp saw 0.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQDA starting from Adair Jason, who sale 77 shares at the price of $7.70 back on Dec 18. After this action, Adair Jason now owns 54,932 shares of Liquidia Corp, valued at $593 using the latest closing price.

Caligan Partners LP, the Director of Liquidia Corp, purchase 1,117,318 shares at $7.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Caligan Partners LP is holding 11,280,945 shares at $7,999,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LQDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-243.30 for the present operating margin

+71.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liquidia Corp stands at -257.39. The total capital return value is set at -39.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.27. Equity return is now at value -80.52, with -47.16 for asset returns.

Based on Liquidia Corp (LQDA), the company’s capital structure generated 27.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.29. Total debt to assets is 18.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Liquidia Corp (LQDA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.