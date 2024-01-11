Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LGHL is 0.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.56% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of LGHL was 162.63K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

LGHL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LGHL) has jumped by 6.75 compared to previous close of 1.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-30 that Lion Group (NASDAQ: LGHL ) stock is rising higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the trading platform and services company. There are no new press releases or filings from Lion Group that explain why the company’s stock is taking off today.

LGHL’s Market Performance

Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL) has experienced a -0.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.03% drop in the past month, and a 33.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.79% for LGHL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.41% for LGHL’s stock, with a -70.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LGHL Trading at 7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.87%, as shares sank -3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGHL remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1818. In addition, Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR saw -6.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGHL

The total capital return value is set at -67.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.29. Equity return is now at value -30.61, with -10.76 for asset returns.

Based on Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL), the company’s capital structure generated 18.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.74. Total debt to assets is 6.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.04 and the total asset turnover is -0.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.