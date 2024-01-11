Lifezone Metals Ltd (LZM) Stock Records -41.77% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Lifezone Metals Ltd (LZM) has seen a -26.16% decrease in the past week, with a -25.76% drop in the past month, and a -41.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.18% for LZM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.34% for LZM’s stock, with a -37.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lifezone Metals Ltd (NYSE: LZM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lifezone Metals Ltd (NYSE: LZM) is above average at 607.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LZM is 6.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LZM on January 11, 2024 was 56.32K shares.

LZM) stock’s latest price update

Lifezone Metals Ltd (NYSE: LZM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -14.99 compared to its previous closing price of 8.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -26.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-12 that New York (United States), Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lifezone Metals Limited (“Lifezone Metals” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LZM), a modern metals company creating value across the battery metals supply chain from resource to metals production and recycling, announced today that Evan Young has joined the Company as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LZM stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LZM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LZM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $14 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LZM Trading at -24.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.13%, as shares sank -16.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZM fell by -26.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.77. In addition, Lifezone Metals Ltd saw -24.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LZM

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.46. Equity return is now at value 0.15, with 0.14 for asset returns.

Based on Lifezone Metals Ltd (LZM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lifezone Metals Ltd (LZM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.