Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: LSXMA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LSXMA is 94.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.70% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of LSXMA was 951.14K shares.

LSXMA) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: LSXMA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.72 in relation to its previous close of 30.58. However, the company has experienced a 3.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-09 that Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss the company’s investor day, the company’s ownership stake in Formula 1, Atlanta Braves, media acquisitions, TV rights, and more.

LSXMA’s Market Performance

LSXMA’s stock has risen by 3.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.14% and a quarterly rise of 20.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Liberty Media Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.42% for LSXMA’s stock, with a 29.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSXMA stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for LSXMA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSXMA in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $32 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LSXMA Trading at 14.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +15.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMA rose by +3.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.88. In addition, Liberty Media Corp. saw 7.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMA starting from ROMRELL LARRY E, who sale 21,478 shares at the price of $27.97 back on Dec 19. After this action, ROMRELL LARRY E now owns 16,355 shares of Liberty Media Corp., valued at $600,763 using the latest closing price.

Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant, the Director of Liberty Media Corp., sale 3,258 shares at $65.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant is holding 0 shares at $212,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSXMA

Equity return is now at value 10.32, with 2.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.