Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LAUR is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LAUR is $17.50, which is $4.88 above the current market price. The public float for LAUR is 129.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.13% of that float. The average trading volume for LAUR on January 11, 2024 was 740.97K shares.

The stock price of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) has jumped by 0.88 compared to previous close of 12.51. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that Laureate Education is a mid-cap stock with a market cap of $2.1 billion, offering an attractive return of 36.16% over the past year. The company has demonstrated consistency by meeting expectations in its Q3 2023 earnings report, with a surge in international market enrolments, particularly in Mexico. Despite concerns about a softening market in Peru, Laureate Education’s increasing enrolments highlight the resilience of its brand, making it an attractive investment.

LAUR’s Market Performance

Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) has experienced a -3.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.48% drop in the past month, and a -9.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for LAUR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.25% for LAUR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAUR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LAUR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAUR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LAUR Trading at -4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAUR fell by -3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.42. In addition, Laureate Education Inc saw -7.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAUR starting from Wengen Alberta, LP, who sale 200 shares at the price of $13.25 back on Dec 04. After this action, Wengen Alberta, LP now owns 18,405,416 shares of Laureate Education Inc, valued at $2,650 using the latest closing price.

Snow Ian Kendell, the Director of Laureate Education Inc, sale 179 shares at $13.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Snow Ian Kendell is holding 2,688,386 shares at $2,372 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.75 for the present operating margin

+26.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laureate Education Inc stands at +4.94. The total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.15. Equity return is now at value 11.39, with 4.98 for asset returns.

Based on Laureate Education Inc (LAUR), the company’s capital structure generated 83.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.50. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.