Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (LH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE: LH)’s stock price has dropped by -1.24 in relation to previous closing price of 228.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that Investors are increasingly optimistic about Labcorp (LH) due to development in targeted high-growth areas.

Is It Worth Investing in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) Right Now?

Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LH is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LH is $241.31, which is $15.94 above the current price. The public float for LH is 84.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LH on January 11, 2024 was 789.08K shares.

LH’s Market Performance

The stock of Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (LH) has seen a -0.59% decrease in the past week, with a 4.05% rise in the past month, and a 11.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for LH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.65% for LH’s stock, with a 9.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $222 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

LH Trading at 4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LH fell by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $224.39. In addition, Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings saw -0.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LH starting from Wilkinson Peter J, who sale 1,384 shares at the price of $210.71 back on Nov 16. After this action, Wilkinson Peter J now owns 2,087 shares of Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings, valued at $291,627 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON KERRII B, the Director of Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings, sale 5,000 shares at $211.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that ANDERSON KERRII B is holding 15,275 shares at $1,057,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.31 for the present operating margin

+27.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 12.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.92. Equity return is now at value 6.98, with 3.42 for asset returns.

Based on Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (LH), the company’s capital structure generated 62.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.40. Total debt to assets is 31.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (LH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.