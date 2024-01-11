L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.16x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for LHX is 188.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of LHX was 1.32M shares.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX)’s stock price has dropped by -0.01 in relation to previous closing price of 203.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-08 that On December 12, L3Harris held its much anticipated Investor Day, presenting guidance for its mid-term strategy following the post-merger portfolio realignment. Across all segments, operating margins are projected to improve by >110bps through 2026, resulting from higher bidding scrutiny and LHX NeXt which saw its anticipated savings guidance raised to $1bn. Further insight was offered on capital allocation with management committing >$3.7bn to share buybacks from 2024-2026 at 100% cash return post delevering, alleviating investor concerns post 2023 debt raises.

LHX’s Market Performance

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) has experienced a -3.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.91% rise in the past month, and a 14.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for LHX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.95% for LHX’s stock, with a 8.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LHX stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for LHX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LHX in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $240 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LHX Trading at 4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +1.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHX fell by -3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $207.64. In addition, L3Harris Technologies Inc saw -3.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHX starting from ZOISS EDWARD J, who sale 4,742 shares at the price of $190.00 back on Nov 24. After this action, ZOISS EDWARD J now owns 27,183 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc, valued at $900,980 using the latest closing price.

ZOISS EDWARD J, the Pres., Space & Airborne Sys. of L3Harris Technologies Inc, sale 30,077 shares at $173.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that ZOISS EDWARD J is holding 31,923 shares at $5,222,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.56 for the present operating margin

+28.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for L3Harris Technologies Inc stands at +6.22. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.04. Equity return is now at value 8.04, with 3.92 for asset returns.

Based on L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX), the company’s capital structure generated 42.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.92. Total debt to assets is 23.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.