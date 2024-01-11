Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PHG is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) is $19.93, which is -$2.35 below the current market price. The public float for PHG is 904.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. On January 11, 2024, PHG’s average trading volume was 999.59K shares.

The stock price of Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (NYSE: PHG) has surged by 0.88 when compared to previous closing price of 23.92, but the company has seen a 6.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Despite the ongoing macro headwinds, recovering demand for medical procedures and cost-cutting initiatives should support the Zacks Medical-Products industry. PHG, NEOG, HAE and PBH are well-poised to gain from the favorable factors.

PHG’s Market Performance

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) has seen a 6.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.63% gain in the past month and a 26.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.29% for PHG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.27% for PHG stock, with a simple moving average of 18.21% for the last 200 days.

PHG Trading at 13.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +20.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHG rose by +6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.91. In addition, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR saw 3.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.17 for the present operating margin

+36.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR stands at -9.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.83. Equity return is now at value -14.68, with -6.35 for asset returns.

Based on Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG), the company’s capital structure generated 61.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.23. Total debt to assets is 26.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.