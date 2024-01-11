Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kodiak Gas Services Inc (NYSE: KGS)’s stock price has plunge by -2.87relation to previous closing price of 21.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-11 that While enterprises with diminutive market capitalizations tend to be high-risk, high-reward ventures, you can shift the odds in your favor with small-cap stocks with buy ratings. Thanks to the nod from Wall Street experts, you can feel a little bit more comfortable with the speculative step that you’re taking.

Is It Worth Investing in Kodiak Gas Services Inc (NYSE: KGS) Right Now?

Kodiak Gas Services Inc (NYSE: KGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for KGS is 18.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.56% of that float. The average trading volume for KGS on January 11, 2024 was 352.69K shares.

KGS’s Market Performance

KGS stock saw an increase of 0.19% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.32% and a quarterly increase of 14.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.64% for Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.55% for KGS stock, with a simple moving average of 14.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KGS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for KGS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KGS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $23 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KGS Trading at 11.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +14.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGS rose by +0.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.85. In addition, Kodiak Gas Services Inc saw 2.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KGS starting from Bonno Terry, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $18.45 back on Sep 01. After this action, Bonno Terry now owns 22,375 shares of Kodiak Gas Services Inc, valued at $73,809 using the latest closing price.

McKee Robert Michael, the President & CEO of Kodiak Gas Services Inc, purchase 12,830 shares at $18.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that McKee Robert Michael is holding 16,180 shares at $231,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.25 for the present operating margin

+37.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kodiak Gas Services Inc stands at +15.01. The total capital return value is set at 7.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.69.

Based on Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,191.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.26. Total debt to assets is 74.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,190.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.15.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.