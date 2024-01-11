Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) is $42.42, which is $0.88 above the current market price. The public float for KRC is 115.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRC on January 11, 2024 was 1.12M shares.

The stock price of Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC) has surged by 0.95 when compared to previous closing price of 41.15, but the company has seen a 7.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-10 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, “Kilroy”) announced today it will release fourth quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Monday, February 5, 2024. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. To participate and obtain conference call dial-in details, register by using the following link, https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=87605277&confId=57126. Thi.

KRC’s Market Performance

Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) has seen a 7.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.64% gain in the past month and a 37.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for KRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.85% for KRC stock, with a simple moving average of 27.89% for the last 200 days.

KRC Trading at 18.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +8.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRC rose by +7.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.56. In addition, Kilroy Realty Corp. saw 4.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRC starting from Roth Heidi Rena, who sale 5,081 shares at the price of $40.61 back on Dec 21. After this action, Roth Heidi Rena now owns 53,046 shares of Kilroy Realty Corp., valued at $206,360 using the latest closing price.

Osmond John, the EVP, Head of Asset Management of Kilroy Realty Corp., sale 3,594 shares at $40.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Osmond John is holding 9,937 shares at $146,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.60 for the present operating margin

+38.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kilroy Realty Corp. stands at +21.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 3.98, with 1.96 for asset returns.

Based on Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.87. Total debt to assets is 40.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.