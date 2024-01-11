Keysight Technologies Inc’s (KEYS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, KEYS stock has gone up by 1.56%, with a monthly gain of 6.01% and a quarterly surge of 15.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Keysight Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.52% for KEYS’s stock, with a 4.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) Right Now?

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for KEYS is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for KEYS is $164.07, which is $11.07 above the current market price. The public float for KEYS is 173.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.40% of that float. The average trading volume for KEYS on January 11, 2024 was 1.43M shares.

KEYS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) has surged by 1.04 when compared to previous closing price of 151.42, but the company has seen a 1.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that Tech stocks have enjoyed an incredible rally over the past three months. The Federal Reserve seems set to cut rates at some point in 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEYS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KEYS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KEYS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $165 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KEYS Trading at 8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEYS rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.65. In addition, Keysight Technologies Inc saw -3.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEYS starting from Nersesian Ronald S., who sale 29,672 shares at the price of $159.82 back on Dec 27. After this action, Nersesian Ronald S. now owns 296,619 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc, valued at $4,742,179 using the latest closing price.

Dougherty Neil, the EVP and CFO of Keysight Technologies Inc, sale 14,686 shares at $159.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Dougherty Neil is holding 106,793 shares at $2,340,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.55 for the present operating margin

+64.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keysight Technologies Inc stands at +19.34. The total capital return value is set at 21.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.35. Equity return is now at value 23.98, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS), the company’s capital structure generated 43.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.33. Total debt to assets is 23.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.