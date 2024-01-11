Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) has increased by 5.72 when compared to last closing price of 50.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Kemper’s presence in high-volume markets is driving profit restoration. Wall Street consensus on Kemper’s valuation and financial performance is positive. There are potential risks and challenges that Kemper may face in the future.

Is It Worth Investing in Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KMPR is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KMPR is $64.20, which is $11.34 above than the current price. The public float for KMPR is 60.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. The average trading volume of KMPR on January 11, 2024 was 389.58K shares.

KMPR’s Market Performance

KMPR’s stock has seen a 8.79% increase for the week, with a 12.11% rise in the past month and a 25.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for Kemper Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.73% for KMPR’s stock, with a 12.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KMPR Trading at 17.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +11.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMPR rose by +8.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.89. In addition, Kemper Corporation saw 8.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMPR starting from Paracchini Alberto J, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $47.52 back on Dec 11. After this action, Paracchini Alberto J now owns 4,398 shares of Kemper Corporation, valued at $19,008 using the latest closing price.

LACHER JOSEPH P JR, the President and CEO of Kemper Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $43.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that LACHER JOSEPH P JR is holding 5,000 shares at $216,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Kemper Corporation stands at -5.38. The total capital return value is set at -11.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.85. Equity return is now at value -15.80, with -2.91 for asset returns.

Based on Kemper Corporation (KMPR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.40. Total debt to assets is 10.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Kemper Corporation (KMPR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.