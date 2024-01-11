Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ: JTAI) is above average at 10.46x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JTAI is 0.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 32.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JTAI on January 11, 2024 was 1.71M shares.

JTAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ: JTAI) has dropped by -9.70 compared to previous close of 1.34. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Shares of Jet.AI (NASDAQ: JTAI ) closed higher by 87% today on a lack of a clear catalyst. The company operates as an aviation booking and customer relationship management platform with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI).

JTAI’s Market Performance

JTAI’s stock has fallen by -15.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.91% and a quarterly drop of -48.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.53% for Jet.AI Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -45.37% for JTAI’s stock, with a -81.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JTAI Trading at -29.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.67%, as shares sank -59.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JTAI fell by -15.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1245. In addition, Jet.AI Inc saw -15.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JTAI

The total capital return value is set at -0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.50. Equity return is now at value 5.47, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Jet.AI Inc (JTAI), the company’s capital structure generated 7.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.72. Total debt to assets is 4.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.