Jabil Inc (JBL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, JBL stock has gone up by 1.70%, with a monthly gain of 8.84% and a quarterly plunge of -3.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Jabil Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.46% for JBL stock, with a simple moving average of 19.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is 22.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JBL is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Jabil Inc (JBL) is $149.17, which is $19.65 above the current market price. The public float for JBL is 124.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% of that float. On January 11, 2024, JBL’s average trading volume was 2.20M shares.

JBL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) has surged by 0.90 when compared to previous closing price of 128.37, but the company has seen a 1.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Jabil (JBL) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for JBL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JBL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $134 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

JBL Trading at 2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +7.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBL rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.09. In addition, Jabil Inc saw 1.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBL starting from BORGES STEVEN D, who sale 14,175 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Jan 03. After this action, BORGES STEVEN D now owns 103,086 shares of Jabil Inc, valued at $1,842,750 using the latest closing price.

Creadon Gerald, the EVP, Operations of Jabil Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $127.94 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Creadon Gerald is holding 68,434 shares at $511,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+8.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jabil Inc stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 25.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.04. Equity return is now at value 31.16, with 3.95 for asset returns.

Based on Jabil Inc (JBL), the company’s capital structure generated 115.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.68. Total debt to assets is 17.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jabil Inc (JBL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.