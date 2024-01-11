iSpecimen Inc (ISPC) Stock Experiences -0.78% Monthly Change

The stock of iSpecimen Inc (ISPC) has seen a -7.27% decrease in the past week, with a -0.78% drop in the past month, and a -0.87% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.56% for ISPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.05% for ISPC’s stock, with a -50.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ISPC is 5.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ISPC on January 11, 2024 was 47.88K shares.

ISPC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC) has dropped by -10.53 compared to previous close of 0.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Phil Carlson – Investor Relations, KCSA Strategic Communications Tracy Curley – Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Bielak – Chief Information Officer Eric Langlois – Chief Revenue Officer Carly Lejnieks – Vice President of Marketing. Conference Call Participants Matt Hewitt – Craig Hallum Operator Good day, everyone, and welcome to iSpecimens Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call.

ISPC Trading at -7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.58%, as shares sank -3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPC fell by -7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5197. In addition, iSpecimen Inc saw 1.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISPC starting from Bielak Benjamin, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Sep 14. After this action, Bielak Benjamin now owns 84,348 shares of iSpecimen Inc, valued at $12,960 using the latest closing price.

Curley Tracy, the CEO, CFO and Treasurer of iSpecimen Inc, purchase 4,400 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Curley Tracy is holding 49,541 shares at $5,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-97.92 for the present operating margin

+42.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for iSpecimen Inc stands at -98.50. The total capital return value is set at -37.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.27. Equity return is now at value -57.99, with -46.05 for asset returns.

Based on iSpecimen Inc (ISPC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.91. Total debt to assets is 0.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, iSpecimen Inc (ISPC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.