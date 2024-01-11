Intuit Inc (INTU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) has increased by 0.58 when compared to last closing price of 605.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that With the start of a new year, investors are looking to make changes to their portfolios and add new securities. As always, it’s tedious to find companies that seem appealing.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) Right Now?

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INTU is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INTU is $619.44, which is $10.74 above the current price. The public float for INTU is 271.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INTU on January 11, 2024 was 1.40M shares.

INTU’s Market Performance

INTU’s stock has seen a 2.97% increase for the week, with a 6.06% rise in the past month and a 12.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for Intuit Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.07% for INTU stock, with a simple moving average of 21.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $700 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

INTU Trading at 7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU rose by +2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $610.24. In addition, Intuit Inc saw -2.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from Balazs Alex G., who sale 3,964 shares at the price of $599.68 back on Jan 09. After this action, Balazs Alex G. now owns 225 shares of Intuit Inc, valued at $2,377,113 using the latest closing price.

FENNELL LAURA A, the EVP, People and Places of Intuit Inc, sale 14,772 shares at $598.52 during a trade that took place back on Jan 08, which means that FENNELL LAURA A is holding 50,030 shares at $8,841,269 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.86 for the present operating margin

+74.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuit Inc stands at +16.59. The total capital return value is set at 13.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.09. Equity return is now at value 15.64, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Intuit Inc (INTU), the company’s capital structure generated 38.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.92. Total debt to assets is 24.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intuit Inc (INTU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.